New Prince Music Is Coming!

It’s hard to believe that Friday marks the one year anniversary of Prince’s death and we might be able to celebrate his life with some new music.

“Billboard” says that Prince left behind a “treasure trove” of things to see at his Paisley Park compound. There are more than 7,000 artifacts, including costumes and shoes, and more than 121 guitars and instruments. Apparently, Prince would “hang onto everything.”

There’s a new EP called “Deliverance” hitting iTunes on Friday, for $3.99.

