The NEW Most Popular Easter Candy.

There’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to people’s favorite Easter candy. (It’s no longer Peeps)

Here’s what other candies people who took the survey picked as their favorite Easter treats.

Top 5 Easter Treats of 2017, According to RetailMeNot

1. Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs (53%)

2. Chocolate bunnies (48%)

3. Jelly beans (48%)

4. Hershey’s Eggs (45%)

5. Peeps (34%)

