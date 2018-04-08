Washington Park Arboretum in Seattle during winter

New loop trail now open in the Washington State Arboretum!

After years of planning, the new trail at the Washington State Arboretum is now open! Over a mile of new trails and paths, and a new entry point.  Plan your stroll, job, bike ride by clicking here!

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
