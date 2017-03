New App Enables You To Blow Off Annoying Co-Workers.

We all have annoying co-workers, well now there’s an app for THAT!

There’s a new app for the Google Chrome web browser called “NOPE.” When you click it, the app calls your cell phone. Then you can pick up that call, start having a fake conversation that SEEMS important, and your coworker should walk away.

You can get it for free by Googling “nope chrome.”

Source: Mashable