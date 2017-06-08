Nectarines Recipes for the Bottomless ‘Pit’

I’ve seen ’em piling up at my local grocer, the not-so fuzzy relative of the peach…NECTARINES! Yum. I think most of us just eat ’em like an apple, or a nice treat to finish a lunch right? Think again. I recently was treated to a Nectarine SALSA that was probably the best I’d ever had. Seriously. AND, it was served on salmon! I was told that recipe was made to taste from this (HERE).

Then I stumbled upon all the other things from cobbler to salad to pies (HERE).

And I think easier to work with than peaches because the skin not as bitter (to me anyhow) and I usually leave skin on when I cook/bake with them. But if you must (for some of those delish looking beverages also in the recipes above: