Nectarines Recipes for the Bottomless ‘Pit’

I’ve seen ’em piling up at my local grocer, the not-so fuzzy relative of the peach…NECTARINES!   Yum.  I think most of us just eat ’em like an apple, or a nice treat to finish a lunch right?   Think again.  I recently was treated to a Nectarine SALSA that was probably the best I’d ever had.  Seriously.  AND, it was served on salmon!  I was told that recipe was made to taste from this (HERE).

Then I stumbled upon all the other things from cobbler to salad to pies (HERE).

And I think easier to work with than peaches because the skin not as bitter (to me anyhow) and I usually leave skin on when I cook/bake with them.  But if you must (for some of those delish looking beverages also in the recipes above:

TO PEEL
  1. Use a paring knife to cut a small cross at the base of the fruit.
  2. Place in boiling water for 30 seconds, then use a slotted spoon to transfer to a bowl of iced water.
  3. Remove the fruit from the water and use the knife to gently pull the skin away from the fruit.

