National Wear Red Day

Go Red For Women is a movement that starts with you. Lead by example and make the time to “Know Your Numbers.” It’s knowledge that could save your life.
Five numbers, that all women should know to take control of their heart health are:
- Total Cholesterol
- HDL (good) Cholesterol
- Blood Pressure
- Blood Sugar
- Body Mass Index (BMI)
- Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases. It’s time for all women to learn the most critical numbers in their life — their hearts depend on it.
Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases. It’s time for all women to learn the most critical numbers in their life — their hearts depend on it.
Here’s how:
- Understand Risk Factors
- There are some you can control like blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol, lack of regular physical activity, and some you can’t control like age, gender, and family history.
- That’s why it is important to Know Your Numbers, learn your Family History and discuss all risk factors with your healthcare provider.
- “Know Your Numbers”
- Five numbers can change your life – Total Cholesterol, HDL (good) Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and Body Mass Index (BMI).
- Take Action and Manage Your Numbers
- Schedule a separate visit with your healthcare provider to learn these numbers and commit them to memory.
- Work to improve your numbers, if necessary.
- SOURCE: American Heart Association Go Red For Women
- American Heart Association PUGET SOUND for local events , news, awareness and fundraising. More important, they are there to help and answer questions:)
- Understand Risk Factors