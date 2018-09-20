National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Freebies and Offers HERE!

Thin crust, deep dish, greek style, oven roasted, NY style…let’s face it, there are dozens of ways to enjoy a pepperoni pizza. ALL delicious, no matter how you slice it. Yes, pun intended. September 20th is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. So, lets take advantage of that and some of the offers below:

Domino’s: Through Sunday, large two-topping carryout pizzas are $5.99 each through Sept. 23, the pizza chain announced in a news release.

Papa John’s: For a limited time, save 25 percent off a regular-priced item with promo code PAPATRACK.

Papa Murphy’s: Order a pizza online Thursday and get a free large Signature Pepperoni Pizza with promo code FREEPEP.

Pizza Hut: Buy any large menu-priced pizza Sept. 20 and get one medium pepperoni pizza for $1 with promo code PEPPERONI2018.

Round Table Pizza: Through Sept. 25, get 20 percent off a large or extra large pepperoni pizza with promo code PEPP.

Pepperoni. Is it a sausage or a salami? Answer: Pepperoni (also known as pepperoni sausage) is an American variety of salami, made from cured pork and beef mixed together and seasoned with paprika or other chili pepper.

And check out the many ways we can enjoy our favorite pizza according to Wikipedia:

California-style pizza is distinguished by the use of non-traditional ingredients, especially varieties of fresh produce. Some typical California-style toppings include Thai-inspired chicken pizza with peanut sauce, bean sprouts, and shaved carrots, taco pizzas, and pizzas with chicken and barbecue sauce as toppings.

Chicago-style pizza is distinguished by a thick moist crust formed up the sides of a deep-dish pan and sauce as the last ingredient, added atop the cheese and toppings. Stuffed versions have two layers of crust with the sauce on top. [8] [9] [10]

Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza similar to Sicilian-style pizza that has a thick deep-dish crisp crust and toppings such as pepperoni and olives, and is served with the marinara sauce on top. The square shape is the result of an early tradition of using metal trays originally meant to hold small parts in factories.

Greek pizza is a variation popular in New England; its name comes from it being typical of the style of pizzerias owned by Greek immigrants. It has a thicker, chewier crust and is baked in a pan in the pizza oven, instead of directly on the bricks. Plain olive oil is a common part of the topping, as well as being liberally used to grease the pans and crisp the crust. A significantly different variation in other parts of the country includes using feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and Greek herbs such as oregano.

New York-style pizza is a style originally developed in New York City by immigrants from Naples, Italy where pizza was created. It is often sold in generously sized, thin, and flexible slices. It is traditionally hand-tossed, moderately topped with southern Italian-style Marinara sauce, and liberally covered with cheese essentially amounting to a much larger version of the Neapolitan style. The slices are sometimes eaten folded in half, as its size and flexibility may otherwise make it unwieldy to eat by hand.

