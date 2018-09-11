Credit: Neil Enns

My Cool Job with Seattle STORM – Shellie Hart [photo gallery]

Ok, so in addition to radio I have another cool job which is EMCEE for our WNBA Team the Seattle STORM!  And what a season we are having!  As I write this, we are just one WIN away from our 3rd Championship.

Like radio, this is a gig that engages with fans.  And it all starts just before the season does with an amazing team of what we call ‘game-ops’.   We plan, video, and prep for the upcoming season with players for in-game fun.

Credit: Shellie Hart

So all those videos you see at games are produced by a fun and very imaginative group of people from The STORM and 3 Point Productions.

My role in-games, the on-court Emcee.  I have the lucky opportunity to help execute some of the fun and games during timeouts and halftime and to help raise and maintain the hype and energy that fans bring to games.

The Seattle Times years ago did a story on my role, and recently updated.  It’s a fun read, as I get a chance to talk about how awesome and important our fans are:

‘How did you get started? Since the tip-off of the first season in 2000, I volunteered when I could to emcee, then eventually they brought me in for all home games. I’m a radio personality with a loud voice of support for the team and the mentorship it offers young players. The whole experience is a blast!’

Read full interview-story (HERE).

And like radio, it’s a memory maker gig.  Especially the kiddos, they are my favorite ‘first-time’ fans.  Want to make sure the experience they have at games are something they remember for years to come.  Take a peek at just a small snapshot(s) of some of MY favorite moments…

 

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.