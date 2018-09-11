My Cool Job with Seattle STORM – Shellie Hart [photo gallery]

Ok, so in addition to radio I have another cool job which is EMCEE for our WNBA Team the Seattle STORM! And what a season we are having! As I write this, we are just one WIN away from our 3rd Championship.

Like radio, this is a gig that engages with fans. And it all starts just before the season does with an amazing team of what we call ‘game-ops’. We plan, video, and prep for the upcoming season with players for in-game fun.

So all those videos you see at games are produced by a fun and very imaginative group of people from The STORM and 3 Point Productions.

My role in-games, the on-court Emcee. I have the lucky opportunity to help execute some of the fun and games during timeouts and halftime and to help raise and maintain the hype and energy that fans bring to games.

The Seattle Times years ago did a story on my role, and recently updated. It’s a fun read, as I get a chance to talk about how awesome and important our fans are:

‘How did you get started? Since the tip-off of the first season in 2000, I volunteered when I could to emcee, then eventually they brought me in for all home games. I’m a radio personality with a loud voice of support for the team and the mentorship it offers young players. The whole experience is a blast!’

Read full interview-story (HERE).

And like radio, it’s a memory maker gig. Especially the kiddos, they are my favorite ‘first-time’ fans. Want to make sure the experience they have at games are something they remember for years to come. Take a peek at just a small snapshot(s) of some of MY favorite moments…