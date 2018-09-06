Mt Townsend And A Local Favorite On The Peninsula!

A beautiful hike to the summit of Mt Townsend followed by a refueling stop at the historic Twana R.H. Cafe (101 Brewery) in Quilcene.

Setting out on this 9 mile roundtrip hike in the Olympics, I mapped out a day fit for me and Obi (the german shepherd I was dog sitting for that weekend) We started by leaving the house right around 5am and arriving at the UPPER trailhead at 7:25. (lower trailhead adds about 43 miles roundtrip to the hike) The forest roads (which can be pretty brutal, especially in the Olympics at times) were pretty good. The hike itself is a butt burner right from the start ESPECIALLY in the first mile. It’s a constant climb with long switchbacks in a pretty dense forest and then after about 1.5 miles…you break out to the views and continue the climb for about another 2.5 miles or so until you come to the summit which is actually a very big area that you can explore and stretch out. Take your time up here…it’s BEAUTIFUL! (Even on a little bit of a smoky day)

Afterward, we stopped at the historic Twana R.H. Cafe…also known more recently as the 101 Brewery. I had the avacado ranch chicken breast with onion rings. DEEEELISH!

