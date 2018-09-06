Mt Townsend And A Local Favorite On The Peninsula!

A beautiful hike to the summit of Mt Townsend followed by a refueling stop at the historic Twana R.H. Cafe (101 Brewery) in Quilcene.

Setting out on this 9 mile roundtrip hike in the Olympics, I mapped out a day fit for me and Obi (the german shepherd I was dog sitting for that weekend) We started by leaving the house right around 5am and arriving at the UPPER trailhead at 7:25.  (lower trailhead adds about 43 miles roundtrip to the hike) The forest roads (which can be pretty brutal, especially in the Olympics at times) were pretty good. The hike itself is a butt burner right from the start ESPECIALLY in the first mile. It’s a constant climb with long switchbacks in a pretty dense forest and then after about 1.5 miles…you break out to the views and continue the climb for about another 2.5 miles or so until you come to the summit which is actually a very big area that you can explore and stretch out. Take your time up here…it’s BEAUTIFUL! (Even on a little bit of a smoky day)

 

Afterward, we stopped at the historic Twana R.H. Cafe…also known more recently as the 101 Brewery. I had the avacado ranch chicken breast with onion rings. DEEEELISH!

 

Check out full details on the hike HERE.

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
