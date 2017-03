A berry kick with a nutty finish!

The new flavor, Strawberry Nut, is said to be similar to last year’s release of the Strawberry Milk Chocolate Covered M&Ms but these have the extra bonus of a nut inside.

The candy will be available nationwide for a limited time and people are encouraged to take a selfie with their favorite M&M’s flavor and post it on social media with the hashtag #GetNuttyWithM for a chance to win prize

Source: People