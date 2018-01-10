MLK Day 2017: Events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday (Jan. 15th ) is Dr. Martin Luther King Day. His activism and inspirational speeches he played a pivotal role in ending the legal segregation of African-American citizens in the United States, as well as the creation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The largest local event is at Garfield High School with a gathering of celebrations, workshops, rally and march.
- “Stop the hate! Come together” Garfield High School (HERE)
- Seattle Center Celebration (HERE)
- 10 MLK Activities for Kids and Families (HERE)
- The STRANGER list of MLK Events (HERE)
- What’s open and closed for the holiday (HERE)