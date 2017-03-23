It might be time for Ed to do some covers!

Brad and Angie are apparently back on speaking terms nearly six months after their split. The convos aren’t exactly of the rekindling the romance type, they are just cordial with each other. “They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to coparent,” one source close to Jolie, 41, tells Us. “It’s been a difficult time for Angelina, and both are now willing to move forward and begin the next chapters of their lives.”

One Adele fan turned entrepreneur when he bagged some air from one of Adele’s Australian shows. You read that right, a bag of what he describes as “legit air” is up for auction on eBay along with what appears to be some copycats!

Rick Astley surprised fans on his UK tour by busting into a cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

Not too bad Rick, not too bad! Now we will just sit and wait patiently for Ed to cover “Never Gonna Give You Up.”