Merry Christmas! Mariah Carey Is Turning “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Into A Movie!

It’s NEVER too early to start thinking about the holidays right??

Mariah Carey fans might want to start preparing for 2017 holiday season now: The singer’s hit 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is becoming an animated movie.

Mariah tweeted yesterday to announce the big news with a short teaser of the upcoming film. In the clip, the singer lounges on a couch while wearing red-and-black plaid pajamas as she cuddles with a puppy.

Source:People