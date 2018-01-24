MEET THE AVALANCHE DOGS

Meet the avalanche dogs trained to save lives at Stevens Pass.

In 1993, Stevens Pass created the Avalanche Rescue Dogs program to aid in their rescue efforts for victims of avalanches and other emergencies. It takes about three years for a young pup to be ready to start saving lives. Each dog goes through a four phase training program, each phase a little more difficult than the last. Stevens Pass currently has seven dogs in operation, and have trained over 20 in the program’s history.

FULL STORY AND PICTURES: HERE

OTHER AVALANCHE DOGS: VIDEO HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462