Meet the avalanche dogs trained to save lives at Stevens Pass.
In 1993, Stevens Pass created the Avalanche Rescue Dogs program to aid in their rescue efforts for victims of avalanches and other emergencies. It takes about three years for a young pup to be ready to start saving lives. Each dog goes through a four phase training program, each phase a little more difficult than the last. Stevens Pass currently has seven dogs in operation, and have trained over 20 in the program’s history.
