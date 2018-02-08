McDonalds Has A Diamond Encrusted Burger Ring!

For that special someone in your life that loves bling…and burgers!

McDonald’s is wishing everyone a very happy Valentine’s Day…in the most bizarre way imaginable. They’re giving away an 18-karat gold, stackable “Bling Mac” ring to one lucky winner. The ring is made of seven individual tiers of diamonds and gems representing the ingredients of the Big Mac, including champagne diamonds for its two all-beef patties, lettuce, pickles, and onions made from tsavorite, gold cheese, and orange sapphire for the Special Sauce.

Check out the ring HERE.