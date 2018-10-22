allan and ashley seattle radio morning show
Allan & Ashley

Maybe Nebraska was on to something…

With the Mega Millions up to $1.6 Billion and cash-out option of more than $900 million; if there’s one winner for tomorrow night’s drawing, they could become an almost Billionaire literally overnight. That’s pretty crazy to think about!

Last week we mentioned that Nebraska had a new state slogan “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” and today, we can assure you that no truer words have ever been spoken! You won’t believe what a school cook was putting in the chili!

Coug fans are still recovering from a wild weekend in Pullman after Gameday made it’s first ever visit to the Palouse and the Cougs got a big win over Oregon.

Halloween dominated the box office. Do you like scary movies?

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
