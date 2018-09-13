Credit: oksun70 | BigStockPhoto.com

Match One!

These Match One questions aren’t that hard at all! Unfortunately, Leslie has some questionable answers… but can Producer Woody match just ONE!?

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
