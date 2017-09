Last Tuesday Mary McKenna’s friend Edixon was murdered in West Seattle. He was only 25 years old. He was originally from Honduras, came here 6 years ago and has a foster mother in Seattle. Mary and her coworkers are putting together a GoFundMe page to help get his body home to his family. If you want to help the cause, go to gofundme.com and search Edixon/Arcangel.