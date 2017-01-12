A Man Got Fired For Skipping Work For His Son’s Birth.

A 30-year-old veteran named Lamar Austin recently started a new job as a security guard in Concord, New Hampshire, but he got fired earlier this month for calling in sick when his wife had a BABY.

They also have three other kids. She went into labor on December 31st, and their son, Caiman, was born around 8:00 A.M. New Year’s Day.

While she was still in labor, Lamar got a text from his boss that said they were letting him go. He wasn’t allowed to miss any shifts in his first 90 days, and they wouldn’t make an exception for him.

Here’s the good news: a paper in New Hampshire ran a story about it last week, and he’s gotten a bunch of OTHER job offers since then.

