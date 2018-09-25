Mama Alpaca to the rescue!

Little Lucky, is a baby Alpaca who was attacked by a cougar, before being rescued by her mom. Check out the video below and kudos to her mom, who went straight into Mama Bear… er, Alpaca mode!
Mama alpaca scares off attacking cougar
Mom to the rescue! A baby alpaca is on the mend after its mother scared off an attacking cougar at a farm in Washington state.The farm's owners say they haven't yet settled on a name for the young alpaca – but they're calling him "Lucky" for now. https://abcn.ws/2xxe8IQ
Posted by ABC News on Sunday, September 23, 2018