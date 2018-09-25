Mama Alpaca to the rescue!

Mama alpaca scares off attacking cougar

Mom to the rescue! A baby alpaca is on the mend after its mother scared off an attacking cougar at a farm in Washington state.The farm's owners say they haven't yet settled on a name for the young alpaca – but they're calling him "Lucky" for now. https://abcn.ws/2xxe8IQ

Posted by ABC News on Sunday, September 23, 2018