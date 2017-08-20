MAKE A PINHOLE PROJECTOR TO WATCH THE ECLIPSE

Watching the Eclipse Monday? Here is a great way to watch it.Just need a cereal box, tape, foil, scissors and a pen!…. Voila
AboutLaurie Hardie
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
