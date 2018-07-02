Ma’am, please step away from the live lobster…

A Maryland took a trip to Red Lobster to another level when she swiped a live lobster from the tank on her way out of the restaurant. Police arrived and confronted the woman, who admitted she had the lobster in the trunk of her car and had planned to eat it later.

No word on if she grabbed any Cheddar Bay biscuits to go with the lobster.

Laurel, MD police responded to the call and had some Facebook fun with the whole situation.

“A woman landed herself in hot water last night after a reel cray-sea theft that left employees steamed. Last evening at 1814 hours, Laurel Police officers responded to the Red Lobster in the 14300-block of Baltimore Avenue after a woman, very shellfishly, swiped a live lobster from the tank. Determined knot to let her escape, LPD brought in extra mussel and the suspect’s getaway plans floundered. Turns out she porpoisely took the lobster pacificly to eat later. In a pinch, knowing that schooner or later officers would conch-fish-scate the crustacean, she admitted that the lobster was in the trunk of her car. The woman was arrested and later issued a criminal citation. The lobster was returned to the tank. No animals were harmed during this dramatic re-enactment of the rescue.”