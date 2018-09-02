Ed Sheeran performs at CenturyLink Field on August 25, 2018. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

Love this! Sign language interpreter helps those with hearing loss, experience live music!

Those of us who are hearing-abled may take for granted attending a concert or music festival.  Many who have hearing loss might avoid such events.  But artists like Ed Sheeran are employing sign language interpreters to bring the full experience of music to this population.

Find out more….

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
