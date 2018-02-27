Little Leaguers need our help!

The North Snohomish Little League is reeling after their equipment was stolen from a locked storage unit over the weekend. The league has 35 teams and 325 kids ages 4-16 who were relying on that equipment as they head into the 2018 season. That equipment was brand new and had been donated by the Mariners and Scott’s at the end of last season to help the league that so desperately needed new helmets to keep the kids safe. Now North Snohomish is back at ground zero, trying to piece together their old equipment to provide enough for a season that began on Monday.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe page and donations can also be made through their website: NORTH SNOHOMISH LITTLE LEAGUE

About Ashley

Warm's morning show co-host Ashley was born and raised in the Seattle area, leaving only briefly to attend the University of Southern California. Upon her return to the PNW, she began her career in radio as a part-time promotions assistant at Sports Radio 950 KJR. She quickly moved into an on-air role as a traffic reporter and has continued to build an on-air presence as a contributor to the Ian Furness Show and Dave "Softy"Mahler show.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462