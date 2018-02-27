Little Leaguers need our help!

The North Snohomish Little League is reeling after their equipment was stolen from a locked storage unit over the weekend. The league has 35 teams and 325 kids ages 4-16 who were relying on that equipment as they head into the 2018 season. That equipment was brand new and had been donated by the Mariners and Scott’s at the end of last season to help the league that so desperately needed new helmets to keep the kids safe. Now North Snohomish is back at ground zero, trying to piece together their old equipment to provide enough for a season that began on Monday.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe page and donations can also be made through their website: NORTH SNOHOMISH LITTLE LEAGUE