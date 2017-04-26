Little League Season Is Upon Us…Here Are Some Friendly Reminders.

Don’t be THAT parent at the game!
Going to little league games to watch my nieces and nephews, I’ve witnessed some REALLY obnoxious parents first hand…don’t be THAT person. One little league in Wisconsin puts up a sign each year to remind parents to act civilized, and to remember that a little league game is not as high stakes as it might feel in the moment. Here’s five simple rules and reminders:
1.These are kids
2.This is a game.
3. Coaches are voluteers
4. Umpires and refs are human
5. Your child is not being professionally scouted today.
