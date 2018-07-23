LipSyncChallenge

Police departments across the country are taking part in a Lip Sync Challenge, and the results have been fantastic!

ICYMI: last week, our own Seattle PD started filming their response to the challenge issued their way from the Norfolk Police Department and we can’t wait to see the final results!

We have gathered some of the challenges thus far, so you can check out each department’s creativity! Bravo!

SO many departments across the country have participated. If you have a favorite that we missed, send it our way!