A favorite thing to do as a kid, though I remember making out of Kool Aid. Which are delicious, and super easy. But if you’d like to kick it up a notch or two with fresh fruits, yogurts, ice cream and more then check out these 34 options (HERE).

Of course, you’ll have to purchase some molds which are usually quite reasonable. But if you want to get clever with items you may have around the house, check that out (HERE).

And here are 10 ways, with just 2 ingredients…