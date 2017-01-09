LET’S FIND RUFUS

We are all about the Teddy Bear Patrol and we realize how VERY important a child’s Teddy Bear Can be. I posted Friday about my sister being at the Ft. Lauderdale airport during the shooting. People were running and screaming, families were getting separated and it was very confusing. This little girl stuffed her Teddy bear somewhere (Story KIRO TV) to keep him safe and now she can’t sleep with out Rufus. The little girl’s mother, who goes by @klariviere3 on Twitter is looking for Rufus. Let’s spread the word and see if we can help her get her Teddy back? Last Seen Ft. Lauderdale Hollywood Airport Terminal 2 at gate D8. The tan bear appears to have on a red onesie with a hoodie. As for us at WARM 106.9 we will be checking with SeaTac airport security to see if they want to have some teddy bears on hand for emergencies.
AboutLaurie Hardie
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
