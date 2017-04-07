TIVAT MONTENEGRO - AUG 4 2015: Cosplayer dressed as Spiderman in cafe of TIvat. Spider man is a fictional character created by Stan Lee
Should You Let Your Kid Be Spiderman?
We were talking the other day on the show about whether or not parents have the right to tell their kids what to wear. And that sparked a new debate: should we allow our kids to play dress-up in public? If your kid wants to be Spiderman, should you let them, or not let them leave the house? Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about it, listen here!