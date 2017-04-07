TIVAT MONTENEGRO - AUG 4 2015: Cosplayer dressed as Spiderman in cafe of TIvat. Spider man is a fictional character created by Stan Lee

Should You Let Your Kid Be Spiderman?

We were talking the other day on the show about whether or not parents have the right to tell their kids what to wear. And that sparked a new debate: should we allow our kids to play dress-up in public? If your kid wants to be Spiderman, should you let them, or not let them leave the house? Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about it, listen here!

pt 1

pt 2

pt 3

AboutAllan & Ashley in the Morning

Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462