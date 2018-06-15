Let the SeaTac Shenanigans begin!

Summer is here and the SeaTac Shenanigans are underway.

Friday, June 15th will be the BUSIEST day EVER at SeaTac! Yes, EVER! Forget what you thought you knew about Thanksgiving and Holiday travel, summer is the busiest time of year at Seattle-Tacoma International and it all begins today!

On Friday alone, SeaTac officials expect 170,000 to come through the airport! Over 70,000 are expected to go through security and that means long lines and planning are in your future if you’re lucky enough to be a summer traveler.

With cruise season in full effect and summer break starting around the globe, summer is the time to travel, so here’s what you need to know:

Arrive early! At least 2 hours for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights

Look into PreCheck: TSA Precheck, Global Entry, Nexus and SENTRI can all save you time and stress!

Think Opposite: When picking someone up, try the departures deck and when dropping someone off, use arrivals.. or just use whichever one isn’t backed up onto the Airport Expressway

Public Transportation: Use Link Light rail, Uber, Lyft, Shared shuttles, cabs… drones… whatever you can think of!

Have patience… yeah, that’s kind of the only thing you can do. Remember, all of us travelers are in the same… er plane.

For any and all things SeaTac visit their webpage too!