link light rail seatac busiest day of the year
Use Link light Rail!

Let the SeaTac Shenanigans begin!

Summer is here and the SeaTac Shenanigans are underway.

Friday, June 15th will be the BUSIEST day EVER at SeaTac! Yes, EVER!  Forget what you thought you knew about Thanksgiving and Holiday travel, summer is the busiest time of year at Seattle-Tacoma International and it all begins today!

On Friday alone, SeaTac officials expect 170,000 to come through the airport! Over 70,000 are expected to go through security and that means long lines and planning are in your future if you’re lucky enough to be a summer traveler.

With cruise season in full effect and summer break starting around the globe, summer is the time to travel, so here’s what you need to know:

  • Arrive early! At least 2 hours for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights
  • Look into PreCheck: TSA Precheck, Global Entry, Nexus and SENTRI can all save you time and stress!
  • Think Opposite: When picking someone up, try the departures deck and when dropping someone off, use arrivals.. or just use whichever one isn’t backed up onto the Airport Expressway
  • Public Transportation: Use Link Light rail, Uber, Lyft, Shared shuttles, cabs… drones… whatever you can think of!
  • Have patience… yeah, that’s kind of the only thing you can do. Remember, all of us travelers are in the same… er plane.

For any and all things SeaTac visit their webpage too!

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.