Larb Gai Lettuce Tacos…WHAT! [recipe]

I was feeling a bit adventurous and made up something fun that turned out soooooo good and super easy to make! (Just a few things you may need to pick up at grocery, like who has mint lying around:) Anyhow, found this delish LARB GAI recipe (HERE) and made a bit extra sauce to soak some cucumber in knowing it would be a great topper!
Prepare the sauce first.
Then the meat, I prefer it at a cooler temp.
The lemongrass I grated on top of chicken as well some lime zest, mix in with cilantro and mint and bam!
Toppers included…
- Crushed dry roasted peanuts
- Green Onion
- Cilantro
- Hoisin or Sweet Chili Sauce (or both:)
Used Iceburg lettuce as shell, fill with more lettuce, chicken then toppers. (You could also make this a wrap).