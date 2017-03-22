Credit: Shellie Hart

Larb Gai Lettuce Tacos…WHAT! [recipe]

I was feeling a bit adventurous and made up something fun that turned out soooooo good and super easy to make!  (Just a few things you may need to pick up at grocery, like who has mint lying around:)  Anyhow, found this delish LARB GAI recipe (HERE) and made a bit extra sauce to soak some cucumber in knowing it would be a great topper!

Prepare the sauce first.

Then the meat, I prefer it at a cooler temp.

The lemongrass I grated on top of chicken as well some lime zest, mix in with cilantro and mint and bam!

Toppers included…

  • Crushed dry roasted peanuts
  • Green Onion
  • Cilantro
  • Hoisin or Sweet Chili Sauce (or both:)

Used Iceburg lettuce as shell, fill with more lettuce, chicken then toppers.  (You could also make this a wrap).

 

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
