Know Before You Go To Oregon [strange laws]

There are some laws you should be aware of in OREGON like slower speed limits, no sales tax (cool) and just because it’s legal, you can’t blaze up like you can in Seattle. Check out some of the other strange laws below with more even (HERE)

Don’t pump your own gas: This isn’t California, so don’t hop out of the Prius and grab a fuel nozzle after you pull into a gas station. Pumping your own gas is against the law throughout most of the state, with few exceptions.

Sit back, roll down the window and wait for a professional to take your order. (It’s like Sonic, but with fuel.) The wait will give you a few minutes to check Twitter and #OREclipse posts before hitting the gas pedal on the rest of your Great Pacific Northwestern Adventure.

Bike helmets needed for riders under 16: For those of you planning to watch the eclipse after peddling to a nice viewing spot in one of Salem’s many lovely parks, make sure youngsters are wearing their helmets. It’s illegal for children under 16 years old to ride bicycles without one.

What’s this about no sales tax? In Oregon, we enjoy a 0-percent sales tax — and you can, too! (There is one on recreational weed, though, which is taxed up to 20 percent.) So feel free to stimulate our economy while you’re here, friends.

Story credit KGW.com PORTAND