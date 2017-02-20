We all know Gaga’s good, but how good is she?!?!

The NFL says Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show was the most watched musical event of all time. No surprise here, considering everyone was buzzing about the performance before it even happened!! It was the 2nd most watched Super Bowl halftime performance, but when you take into account all the platforms that were accessed to watch it, Gaga’s performance comes out as the big winner. While 118 million viewers caught Gaga on TV, they also watched on NFL’s digital platforms, including Twitter, You Tube, NFL.com and NFL Mobile. According to the NFL, all told, the show reached more than 150 million unique people.

YouTube- The Halftime Show is the most-watched video on the NFL’s YouTube channel, with more than 24 million views and more than 140 million minutes watched.

Twitter- During Lady Gaga’s live performance, there were 2.2 million real-time tweets about the #PepsiHalftime show, as well as a total of 5.1 million tweets about the performance leading up to, during, and in the 10 minutes following.

Facebook- More than 49 million video views, and more than 5 million reactions, comments, and shares.

Giphy- GIFs from the Halftime show generated more than 75 million views across GIPHY’s network.

PS- We all know Gaga crushed the halftime show, but you might not realize how awesome her actual vocals were. Luckily for you, we have the recording straight from her microphone and it’s impressive!

Mariah Carey has finally confirmed that she’s dating her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka. “I’m just going to be like ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she said. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. … Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” Carey split from billionaire-fiance, James Packer back in October with one of the issues behind the breakup allegedly being the relationship Carey had with Tanaka.

PS- Happy Oscar’s Week!!