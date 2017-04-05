Who knew Pepsi & a Jenner could cause such controversy!?!?

Kendall Jenner and Pepsi have sent people on social media into a frenzy over their latest ad. It’s been called socially unaware and many of it’s detractors are “accusing Pepsi of blatantly appropriating the spirit and imagery of the anti-Donald Trump resistance, Black Lives Matter and other movements in order to sell their product.”

See the ad for yourself, what do you think?

They say any publicity is good publicity and if that’s the case, then the ad is working. It’s already been viewed over 1.5 million times!