Kendall Jenner at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards held at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, USA on April 9, 2016.

Who knew Pepsi & a Jenner could cause such controversy!?!?

Kendall Jenner and Pepsi have sent people on social media into a frenzy over their latest ad.  It’s been called socially unaware and many of it’s detractors are “accusing Pepsi of blatantly appropriating the spirit and imagery of the anti-Donald Trump resistance, Black Lives Matter and other movements in order to sell their product.”

See the ad for yourself, what do you think?

They say any publicity is good publicity and if that’s the case, then the ad is working. It’s already been viewed over 1.5 million times!

AboutAshley

Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462