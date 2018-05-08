Ketel One Is Rolling Out…Diet Vodka.

It will come in three flavors and contain only 73 calories per serving.

Ketel One is launching its first ever “diet vodka.”The new line will come in three flavors — cucumber and mint, peach and orange blossom, and grapefruit and rose.

Ketel One Botanical has 73 calories per (1.5 oz.) shot, which is 25 percent less than a shot of the brand’s regular vodka. It’s also 40 percent less caloric than a glass of white wine, which clearly makes your party drink choice a lot easier.

Check out the full story HERE