Keeping Pets Cool [tips]

We ALL know not to leave our pets in cars this time of year, but with this Seattle heatwave a warm house and being overeager in hot weather for playtime outdoors can spell danger.
How do you keep a dog cool in hot weather?
Let your dog stand in a cool pool. Aside from panting, dogs cool down through the sweat glands in their paws. Having them stand in a cool pool of water or giving them a quick foot soak can help lower their body temperature. It can also be helpful to put some cold water on your dog’s chest.
How can I cool my cat down?
Seek out a cool, dark place inside for your cat to relax and provide plenty of water. Consider setting up air conditioning or a fan to ensure air flow. Be sure to brush your cat regularly in the warmer months to remove excess fur. Some cats might also enjoy playing with ice cubes on cool, hard floors.