Keep your pets safe this 4th of July!

Humans may love the loud explosions and flashes of light, but our furry friends – especially dogs – can become very frightened and may try to run away from the sounds and from your yard. Shelters are filled with runaway dogs after July 4th. Click here to find out how to keep your pets safe!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
