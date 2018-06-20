KEEP FAMILIES TOGETHER

The phones at immigration services around the US are ringing off the hook.President Donald Trump said he would be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

So many people reaching out to help.  Here is the hard truth! There are hundreds of kids sleeping in hotels right here in Washington state because there are not enough foster homes.

How can you help?

You don’t have to be perfect to be a foster parent!

Full story: HERE

Get Licensed to be a foster parent: HERE

Video removed: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
