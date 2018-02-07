JUUL’ING WHAT IS IT? IT LOOKS LIKE A THUMB DRIVE

For starters, teenagers like that it can be hidden in plain sight.

As e-cigarettes and vapes help adults quit the tobacco habit, the JUUL is booming in popularity among teenagers.

It is marketed as an adult alternative to cigarettes.

Yet, do you know an adult who JUULs?

And yet, teens now use it as a verb.

“We’ve never seen a trend like this before,” McLean High School junior Maria McHugo said. “It’s so prevalent in the student body that only a third haven’t participated in JUULing.

