Just when you thought Ed Sheeran couldn’t get any better…..

 One of our favorite late-night moments comes from Jimmy Fallon.
He and The Roots use kids musical instruments to accompany big-time musical acts singing their hits.
Last night, Ed Sheeran joined the crew and they performed Shape of You!

 

Bachelor fans around the country are saying good riddance to Corinne!  Nick sent her home last night and headed off to Finland with Rachel, Raven and Vanessa.  This next elimination shouldn’t be a surprise, cause if Nick doesn’t send Rachel home and she goes to the final two, the Finale would be the least surprising ever… remember, she’s already been announced as the next Bachelorette!
Don’t forget that tomorrow, the cast of Dancing with the Stars will be announced! So far, Mr. T, Simone Biles and Nick Viall are rumored to be competing! Stay tuned!

