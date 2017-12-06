It Just Isn’t Christmas without Fudge [easy recipes]

I remember this so well, that I can even taste it. Visiting my Grandma Joyce every holiday and eating fudge. She had mastered it. Soooooo creamy and delish. And bless her heart, she kept it simple AND a batch without the nuts for us kids. And really, it’s not as hard as you think and trust me…
Fudge makes an AWESOME gift from the soul:)
- Easy No Bake Fudge (HERE)
- From Scratch Fudge (HERE)
- All Recipes has LOTS of ideas including Eggnog Fudge (HERE)
- And check out ALL these different flavored EASY Fudge recipe (HERE)