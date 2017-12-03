Supermoon of 27-28 september 2015. Close-up photo of full moon isolated on a black background. View from the territory of Italy Sicily.

Just in case the skies clear tonight….

If the clouds break, grab your photo gear and head to Kerry Park (or your favorite moon-viewing spot)

2017’s only super moon

AboutDianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's bee on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462