Just another reason to love Rihanna!

Oh to be one of the biggest celebrities on the planet… as if the clothes, parties and travel weren’t enough; you get to take wine with you everywhere you go and you don’t even have to put it in a coffee cup!

Rihanna, you are our spirit animal, cheers! Check out the 9 times Rihanna has been out and about with her wine glass in tow!

I need to start a thread of photos of Rihanna leaving restaurants with the wine glass pic.twitter.com/ZPSQKrOof1 — josh edwards (@joshuedwrds) July 27, 2016

Do you think she even asks permission? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nFf6VfvDWA — josh edwards (@joshuedwrds) July 27, 2016

She does it in any season even winter! pic.twitter.com/yLxAY2cElu — josh edwards (@joshuedwrds) July 27, 2016

This is a look! And the glass is the accessory (notice it matches her dress) pic.twitter.com/cJplI5z0on — josh edwards (@joshuedwrds) July 27, 2016

In any country (this was in the UK) pic.twitter.com/H4YVxmkNGv — josh edwards (@joshuedwrds) July 27, 2016