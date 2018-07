You really can’t make this stuff up…

New Hampshire police recently arrested Eric Stagno for exercising in the nude at a Planet Fitness. The 34 year-old walked into the gym, disrobed, and began posing on a yoga mat. When cops arrived, Eric told them that he was exercising naked because the gym is a “Judgement Free Zone.” He was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct…

Listen here!

Later, we took some callers about THEIR crazy nude-people encounters…