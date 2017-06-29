Join Warm 106.9 this 4th of July at Seafair Summer 4th!

Happy Birthday, America!

It’s that time of year again to break out your picnic blankets, wear patriotic clothing, and turn up the radio!

At Warm 106.9 we’re lucky, because we get to spend the 4th of July at the best firework viewing party in Seattle… the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Seafair Summer 4th!

Join us at Gas Works Park starting at 12pm, where there will be food vendors, entertainment, exhibit booths and a beer garden for those of age. Stop by the Warm 106.9 booth and meet your favorite Jocks as they do a live, on-air broadcast.

Allan & Ashley – 12pm – 3pm

Shellie Hart – 3pm – 6pm

Heather – 6pm – 8pm

AJ – 8pm – 10:20pm

Fireworks – 10:20pm

Entry to the event is free to the public. However, you can purchase reserved seating here, to sit at the Seafair Club for $20. This brand-new space allows you to put down a blanket and stretch out. No need to stand in line when the gates open; purchasing a ticket in advance guarantees you a spot inside! These tickets also include access to a private cash bar with premium liquor for those of age.

You will need to find street parking for this event. However, Uber is the official rideshare partner of Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Seafair Summer 4th. Your 4th of July celebrations are waiting at Gas Works Park. Skip the parking stress and focus on what really matters—enjoying the festivities all day long. Uber will have a pickup and dropoff zone on N. Northlake Way and Waterway 19. It’s a short walk from the park, so you can easily catch a safe, reliable ride home.

New to Uber? Your first ride is free up to $15. Use the promo code SUMMER4TH or sign up here.