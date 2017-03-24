John Mayer has nothing to hide…

Poor Adele, she just can’t get away from the wildlife at her Australian shows! First she was attacked by a relentless mosquito and now a beetle that was apparently “nibbling on her ankle” during a song!

Adele also paid a touching tribute to the victims of the London Terror Attack

John Mayer is apparently still hung up on his ex-Katy Perry. The two dated for about a year and a half before calling it quits in 2014. Katie hooked up with Orlando Bloom, but John was just left to pine over his lost love. His newest single “Still Feel Like Your Man” is essentially an ode to his ex. When asked about it Mayer said “Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

Here are some of the lyrics:

I still keep your shampoo in my shower / In case you wanna wash your hair / And I know that you probably found yourself some more somewhere / But I do not really care”

“Still like the letters in your name and how they feel, babe / Still think I’m never gonna find another you / Still like to leave the party early and go home, babe / And don’t you know, babe / I’d rather sit here on my own and be alone, babe.”