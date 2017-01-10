Credit: Tonyatsc | BigStockPhoto.com

JOB OPENING: Royal Caribbean Is Hiring People To Cruise The World And Take Pictures.

I love my job BUT…

Royal Caribbean is redefining “internship” as “intern (paid to spend three weeks aboard a cruise) ship”.

The cruise line’s new intern-ship program will hire one lucky person for three weeks this summer to documenting their journey for Instagram. The only qualifications be that the intern know their way around the social network—the listing advertises an “extensive knowledge of all 23 filters”—have the ability to capture a great shot and own a smartphone. Inquisitive nature and love of storytelling would be great, too.

Full story HERE

AboutAJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 4 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 6 years Nicole, had first baby (a boy) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep!" I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462