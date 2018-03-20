JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ COMING TO CENTURY LINK OCTOBER 4

JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL OTR II TOUR DATES
DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND

– More Shows Added in the US and Europe This Summer –
– Citi, TIDAL, and Beyhive Pre-sales Begin March 21st for Newly Announced Dates –
– Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting March 26th at LiveNation.com for Newly Announced Dates –

CenturyLink Field event on October 4th will go on sale March 26th.

Here’s the official Press Release

LOS ANGELES, CA (Tuesday, March 20, 2018) JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ have announced additional OTR II stadium tour dates due to overwhelming demand. Kicking off Wednesday, June 6 in Cardiff, UK, the international leg has added a second Amsterdam date on June 20. In the US three new cities will go on-sale: Columbus, OH, Columbia, SC, and Seattle, WA. Due to sold out shows, second dates have also been added in Washington, DC, East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, and Los Angeles, CA. The highly anticipated tour will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 24 cities in North America. The full itinerary can be found below.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 26 at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets.  On-sale dates and times vary (full on-sale schedule provided below).

Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II stadium tour and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, Europe and the UK. For the new performances going on sale on Monday, March 26 Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets starting Wednesday, March 21 at 12pm through through Saturday, March 24 at 5pm (all times local).

Beginning Wednesday, March 21 at 10am through Saturday, March 24 at 5pm (all times local) members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for the new dates announced in Amsterdam and the US. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go to Beyonce.com. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing  tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

Watch the tour trailer now on TIDAL. In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE OTR II

*Newly added dates in bold

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25              Cleveland, OH               FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27             Washington, DC           FedExField        On Sale March 26

July 28              Washington, DC            FedExField        SOLD OUT
July 30              Philadelphia, PA            Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02             E. Rutherford, NJ          MetLife Stadium    SOLD OUT                   

Aug. 03            E. Rutherford, NJ         MetLife Stadium                       On sale March 26

Aug. 05             Boston, MA                   Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08             Minneapolis, MN            US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10             Chicago, IL                    Soldier Field          SOLD OUT                   

Aug. 11            Chicago, IL                  Soldier Field                            On sale March 26

Aug. 13             Detroit, MI                     Ford Field

Aug. 16            Columbus, OH             Ohio Stadium                           On sale March 26

Aug. 18             Buffalo, NY                   New Era Field

Aug. 21            Columbia, SC               Williams-Brice Stadium           On sale March 26

Aug. 23             Nashville, TN                 Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25             Atlanta, GA                   Mercedes Benz Stadium            SOLD OUT

Aug. 26            Atlanta, GA                  Mercedes Benz Stadium          On sale March 26

Aug. 29             Orlando, FL                   Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31             Miami, FL                      Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11            Arlington, TX                 AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13            New Orleans, LA           Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15            Houston, TX                  NRG Stadium
Sept. 19            Phoenix, AZ                  University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22            Los Angeles, CA           Rose Bowl                                SOLD OUT

Sept. 23            Los Angeles, CA          Rose Bowl                               On sale March 26        

Sept. 27            San Diego, CA              SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29            Santa Clara, CA            Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 02              Vancouver, BC              BC Place

Oct. 04             Seattle, WA                  CenturyLink Field                    On sale March 26

 

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

 

June 06            Cardiff, UK                    Principality Stadium                   On sale March 23

June 09            Glasgow, UK                 Hampden Park                          On sale March 23

June 13            Manchester, UK            Etihad Stadium                          On sale March 23

June 15            London, UK                   London Stadium                        On sale March 23

June 19            Amsterdam, NL             Amsterdam Arena                      SOLD OUT

June 20            Amsterdam, NL            Amsterdam Arena                    On sale March 26

June 23            Copenhagen, DK          Parken Stadium

June 25            Stockholm, SW             Friends Arena                            On sale March 23

June 28            Berlin, DE                     Olympiastadion

June 30            Warsaw, PL                  PGE Narodowy                         On sale March 23

July 03              Cologne, DE                 RheinEnergieStadion

July 06              Milan, IT                        San Siro

July 08              Rome, IT                       Stadio Olimpico

July 11              Barcelona, ES               Olympic Stadium

July 14              Paris, FR                      Stade de France

July 17              Nice, FR                       Allianz Riviera

For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com & www.rocnation.com.

 

