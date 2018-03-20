JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ COMING TO CENTURY LINK OCTOBER 4

JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL OTR II TOUR DATES
DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND
– More Shows Added in the US and Europe This Summer –
– Citi, TIDAL, and Beyhive Pre-sales Begin March 21st for Newly Announced Dates –
– Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting March 26th at LiveNation.com for Newly Announced Dates –
CenturyLink Field event on October 4th will go on sale March 26th.
Here’s the official Press Release
LOS ANGELES, CA (Tuesday, March 20, 2018) – JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ have announced additional OTR II stadium tour dates due to overwhelming demand. Kicking off Wednesday, June 6 in Cardiff, UK, the international leg has added a second Amsterdam date on June 20. In the US three new cities will go on-sale: Columbus, OH, Columbia, SC, and Seattle, WA. Due to sold out shows, second dates have also been added in Washington, DC, East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, and Los Angeles, CA. The highly anticipated tour will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 24 cities in North America. The full itinerary can be found below.
The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.
Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 26 at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets. On-sale dates and times vary (full on-sale schedule provided below).
Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II stadium tour and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, Europe and the UK. For the new performances going on sale on Monday, March 26 Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets starting Wednesday, March 21 at 12pm through through Saturday, March 24 at 5pm (all times local).
Beginning Wednesday, March 21 at 10am through Saturday, March 24 at 5pm (all times local) members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for the new dates announced in Amsterdam and the US. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go to Beyonce.com. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.
Watch the tour trailer now on TIDAL. In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.
JAY-Z AND BEYONCE OTR II
*Newly added dates in bold
OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 27 Washington, DC FedExField On Sale March 26
July 28 Washington, DC FedExField SOLD OUT
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium SOLD OUT
Aug. 03 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 26
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field SOLD OUT
Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 26
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium On sale March 26
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium On sale March 26
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium SOLD OUT
Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 26
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl SOLD OUT
Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 26
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Oct. 04 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field On sale March 26
OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23
June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23
June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23
June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23
June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena SOLD OUT
June 20 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 26
June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium
June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23
June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
June 30 Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy On sale March 23
July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion
July 06 Milan, IT San Siro
July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico
July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium
July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France
July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera
For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com & www.rocnation.com.