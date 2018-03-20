JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ COMING TO CENTURY LINK OCTOBER 4

JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL OTR II TOUR DATES

DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND

– More Shows Added in the US and Europe This Summer –

– Citi, TIDAL, and Beyhive Pre-sales Begin March 21st for Newly Announced Dates –

– Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting March 26th at LiveNation.com for Newly Announced Dates –

CenturyLink Field event on October 4th will go on sale March 26th.

Here’s the official Press Release

LOS ANGELES, CA (Tuesday, March 20, 2018) – JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ have announced additional OTR II stadium tour dates due to overwhelming demand. Kicking off Wednesday, June 6 in Cardiff, UK, the international leg has added a second Amsterdam date on June 20. In the US three new cities will go on-sale: Columbus, OH, Columbia, SC, and Seattle, WA. Due to sold out shows, second dates have also been added in Washington, DC, East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, and Los Angeles, CA. The highly anticipated tour will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 24 cities in North America. The full itinerary can be found below.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 26 at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets. On-sale dates and times vary (full on-sale schedule provided below).

Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II stadium tour and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, Europe and the UK. For the new performances going on sale on Monday, March 26 Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets starting Wednesday, March 21 at 12pm through through Saturday, March 24 at 5pm (all times local).

Beginning Wednesday, March 21 at 10am through Saturday, March 24 at 5pm (all times local) members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for the new dates announced in Amsterdam and the US. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go to Beyonce.com. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

Watch the tour trailer now on TIDAL. In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE OTR II

*Newly added dates in bold

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27 Washington, DC FedExField On Sale March 26

July 28 Washington, DC FedExField SOLD OUT

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium SOLD OUT

Aug. 03 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 26

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field SOLD OUT

Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 26

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium On sale March 26

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium On sale March 26

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium SOLD OUT

Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 26

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl SOLD OUT

Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 26

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Oct. 04 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field On sale March 26

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23

June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena SOLD OUT

June 20 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 26

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

June 30 Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy On sale March 23

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera

For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com & www.rocnation.com.