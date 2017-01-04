Janet Jackson Had A Baby Boy!

Congratulations to Janet Jackson! A first time Mom…at the age of 50. She and baby are doing just fine.

Janet Jackson’s rep announced yesterday that she gave birth to a baby boy. There’s no word on the delivery date, but his name is Eissa, which can mean “Jesus” in Arabic, although nobody’s saying that was the intent.

This is Janet’s first child, and she’s 50 years old. She and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, got married in 2012.

Rumor Mill: We say this is Janet’s first child, but Dr. Conrad Murray (famously known as Michael Jackson’s doctor), claims that Janet had a kid with her first husband James DeBarge back in the ’80s, but it was put up for adoption.

