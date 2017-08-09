Jam Up & Jelly Tight Those Plums [recipes]

First of all, the difference between Jelly & Jam (my grandma would always correct me if I got it wrong). In short, the Jelly is the strained (no seeds, mostly the juice) while Jam is the crushed (including seeds and pectin) and then there are Preserves which is the chunkiest of the bunch. A more in-depth definition between the two (HERE)

I’m a plum jam girl, as I make a big batch every year thanks in part to the giant plum tree in my yard:) For the most part, this is the recipe I follow though I do skim out the skins when they curl up (therefore mine is a Jelly, and cook long enough for the sugars to thicken vs. using pectin).

Want to give it more zip, you can also add to taste:

Cinnamon Stick

Ginger

Cayenne Pepper

Lemon Zest

And to know if thick enough to add to jars, add a couple drops of the Jelly (or jam) to a cold glass plate. Let sit for a minute and turn plate sideways, if it does not drip you are good to go!

And be sure to wipe the tops of jars before you seal with lid. Enjoy!

